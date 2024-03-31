Mentorship networking to be launched for MSMEs

March 31, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Industries and Commerce will launch a Statewide network of mentors from the business community. The aim of the programme is to mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs. The department also plans to launch a mentorship portal where existing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and those interested in joining the community of mentors will register and form a platform to link with each other.

Industries department sources said the portal will be promoted through industries association. Besides, district or taluk-level conclaves of entrepreneurs will be conducted for networking. Documentation and publication of case-studies on MSME success stories will also be carried out. There will be monitoring committees that will meet at the State, district and local body levels to review sustainability.

The efforts are part of the Year of Enterprises 2.0, which is aimed to start one lakh new enterprises during 2023-24. The first year of the campaign during 2022-23 had seen registration of 1,39,837 new MSMEs with an employment generation of 3,00,020.

The financial year 2023-24 had also seen the first State Level Approval Committee meet to consider first batch of 152 applications for the scaling up programme under the Mission 1,000 scheme. The committee meeting considered 152 applications for the programme and approved 88 applications.

The Industries department is also implementing the MSME Sustainability Plan, with the aim of ensuring sustainability of enterprises formed as part of the Entrepreneurial Year scheme, to ensure that at least 70% of the new MSMEs in the State operate successfully and make sure 5% growth rate in turnover of new MSMEs in the State.