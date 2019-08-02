Mentally ill youth creates ruckus in Kannamaly

Pandemonium erupted near Kannamaly church when a person believed to be mentally unwell turned violent early Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old man, with a history of violent bursts in, walked into the KSEB office opposite the church around 6.30 a.m.

“He picked up a pin insulator, an equipment weighing 6 to 7 kg, and hurled it at the officer manning the front office. Fortunately, the officer ducked in time. The computer monitor and related accessories were smashed,” said K. Vidhyadharan, assistant engineer, KSEB.

The man then climbed atop a single-storey shop. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had reached the spot by then.

“Our initial efforts to cajole and bring him down failed. He then started hurling coconuts and roof tiles on to the road,” said Asokan P.V., a fireman. As onlookers gathered, traffic was thrown out of gear.

The fire force personnel then started jetting water targeted at him. He gave up shortly and the fire force personnel brought him downstairs around 8.30 a.m.

“We didn’t register a case since was mentally ill. He was taken to the Karuvelippady government hospital for medical examination after which he was produced before the magistrate with a recommendation to send him for treatment at the Government Mental Hospital at Thrissur. He had undergone treatment there in the past,” said Inspector K.L. Sajimon.