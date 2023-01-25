ADVERTISEMENT

Mentally challenged persons are eligible for vehicle tax exemption: Kerala HC

January 25, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that mentally challenged persons who have purchased cars ,three-wheelers and so on are entitled to exemption from motor vehicle tax with effect from April 1, 1998.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while allowing a writ petition filed by the mother of a mentally challenged person, observed that with effect from March 1, 2022, persons with autism, cerebral palsy or multiple disabilities or are mentally challenged were exempted from tax while purchasing motor cars up to the value of ₹7 lakh. 

From April 1, 1998

The court noted that the government had exempted three wheelers, invalid carriages, motorcycles and motor cars owned by physically challenged persons from tax from April 1, 1998. As per the earlier notification, mentally challenged persons were not included in the category of physically challenged persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court also ordered that if any mentally challenged persons had purchased a motor car in their name during the period from April 01, 1998 till March 01, 2022 for their use and had paid tax, they were entitled to refund of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US