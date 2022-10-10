Mental health day observed in Kochi

An event was organised to mark World Mental Health Day (October 10) by Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rotary Club of Greater Cochin, Mythree Foundation, People’s Council for Social Justice, and Unit No. 5 of National Service Scheme of the Cochin University of Science and Technology at the relief settlement of the Kochi Corporation at Palluruthy recently. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

An event was organised to mark World Mental Health Day (October 10) by Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rotary Club of Greater Cochin, Mythree Foundation, People’s Council for Social Justice, and Unit No. 5 of National Service Scheme of the Cochin University of Science and Technology at the relief settlement of the Kochi Corporation at Palluruthy recently.

Kerala High Court judge Kauser Edappagath inaugurated the function. Principal District Judge Honey M. Varghese presided.  K.T. Nisar Ahammed, District Judge and Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, delivered the keynote address.

Sub judge and Ernakulam DLSA secretary Renjith Krishnan, Rotary Club secretary Jose, sub judge, Taluk Legal Services Committee chairman R. Rajesh and Corporation councillor P.S. Viju were among those who attended.

