Kochi

Mental health day observed in Kochi

An event was organised to mark World Mental Health Day (October 10) by Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rotary Club of Greater Cochin, Mythree Foundation, People’s Council for Social Justice, and Unit No. 5 of National Service Scheme of the Cochin University of Science and Technology at the relief settlement of the Kochi Corporation at Palluruthy recently.

An event was organised to mark World Mental Health Day (October 10) by Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rotary Club of Greater Cochin, Mythree Foundation, People’s Council for Social Justice, and Unit No. 5 of National Service Scheme of the Cochin University of Science and Technology at the relief settlement of the Kochi Corporation at Palluruthy recently. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

An event was organised to mark World Mental Health Day (October 10) by Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rotary Club of Greater Cochin, Mythree Foundation, People’s Council for Social Justice, and Unit No. 5 of National Service Scheme of the Cochin University of Science and Technology at the relief settlement of the Kochi Corporation at Palluruthy recently.

Kerala High Court judge Kauser Edappagath inaugurated the function. Principal District Judge Honey M. Varghese presided.  K.T. Nisar Ahammed, District Judge and Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, delivered the keynote address.

Sub judge and Ernakulam DLSA secretary Renjith Krishnan, Rotary Club secretary Jose, sub judge, Taluk Legal Services Committee chairman R. Rajesh and Corporation councillor P.S. Viju were among those who attended.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 2:35:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mental-health-day-observed-in-kochi/article65988564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY