Mental health awareness programme launched

Published - September 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed under the aegis of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority on Tuesday.

‘Mind your Mind, a mental health awareness programme for higher secondary school children of Ernakulam district, was inaugurated by Shoba Annamma Eapen, judge, Kerala High Court.

C.S. Mohit, Member Secretary of the State Authority, R.R. Rejitha, secretary of the district authority, Yashwant Shenoy, president, Kerala High Court Bar Association, State Attorney Manoj Kumar, Dr C.J. John, senior psychiatrist, and Rajesh R. Pillai spoke.

The two-month-long campaign, which will conclude on November 14, aims to train teachers and volunteers initially who, in turn, will train schoolchildren, said a communication.

