Menstrual hygiene week as part of Vimukthi programme celebrated in Kochi

Published - June 02, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

As part of ‘Vimukthi’, an anti-drug awareness programme jointly organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Excise department-Vimukthi Mission, and HLL Management Academy, menstrual hygiene week was celebrated at Udaya Colony, Kadavanthra, from May 27 to June 1.

The week-long celebration began with a flash mob performance by teenage girls from Udaya Colony, followed by various competitions for children. Awareness classes on topics such as menstruation, menstrual hygiene, sexual health, sexually transmitted diseases, and the use of menstrual cups were conducted. Menstrual cups were distributed to the beneficiaries. The event concluded with cultural programmes presented by the children of Udaya colony, according to a release.

