GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Menstrual hygiene week as part of Vimukthi programme celebrated in Kochi

Published - June 02, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

As part of ‘Vimukthi’, an anti-drug awareness programme jointly organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Excise department-Vimukthi Mission, and HLL Management Academy, menstrual hygiene week was celebrated at Udaya Colony, Kadavanthra, from May 27 to June 1.

The week-long celebration began with a flash mob performance by teenage girls from Udaya Colony, followed by various competitions for children. Awareness classes on topics such as menstruation, menstrual hygiene, sexual health, sexually transmitted diseases, and the use of menstrual cups were conducted. Menstrual cups were distributed to the beneficiaries. The event concluded with cultural programmes presented by the children of Udaya colony, according to a release.

Related Topics

Kochi / health and hygiene

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.