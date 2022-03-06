Menstrual cups to be distributed free of cost

Actor Parvathy Thiruvoth inaugurated a free menstrual cup distribution project initiated by Hibi Eden, MP, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said she was proud of being the brand ambassador of the project that aimed to improve hygiene during the menstrual cycle. The cup will help lessen most problems that women face during menstruation. Men must be better listeners and sensitive to the physical and emotional problems facing women during the period, the actor said.

The project is being implemented in coordination with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Green Kochi Mission. The cups will be distributed to one lakh women through 100 centres, Mr. Eden said.

Former diplomat Venu Rajamony, IMA-Kochi president Dr. Maria Varghese, and entrepreneur Sheela Kochouseph were among those present.