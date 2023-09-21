HamberMenu
Memory Walk on Sept. 30 as part of dementia awareness campaign

September 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 5,000 people are expected to join ‘Memory Walk’ being organised in the city on September 30 as part of the Dementia Month observations in Kochi, which was delcared India’s first Dementia-Friendly City last year. The Dementia Month observations have been made possible under Utboth programme of the Prajna, the social sciences wing of Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Centre for Neuro Sciences.

A communication from the organisers of the month-long observations said that the State government planned to replicate the example of Kochi across Kerala. A mobile application for making all dementia-related services available has also been made ready for release, the organisers said.

Campaigns to create awareness are being held at various levels involving schools, colleges, residential associations, senior citizens’ forums, Asha and Anganwadi workers, grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations. Memory clinics and memory cafes too have been organised along with memory walks. Asia’s biggest memory walk, involving around 1,600 people was organised in Kochi in 2019 under the aegis of Neuro Sciences department.

