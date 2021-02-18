Memorial to poet set to become a reality

The long-pending demand for a memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup will soon fructify, according to Mayor M. Anil Kumar.

While the corporation had identified 25 cents of land near the Goshree bridge for the purpose, the approach to the site was an issue. Mr. Anil Kumar said that GCDA, which owns the nearby property, had now agreed to make available adequate land to have a thoroughfare to the memorial site. A decision to this effect was arrived at between Mr. Anil Kumar and GCDA Chairman V. Salim during an inspection at the site. The taluk survey department also prepared a sketch carving out the extent of the thoroughfare.

Mr. Anil Kumar said that the government would be asked to give land to GCDA in lieu of what was being released by it for the project. A total of ₹10 lakh has been earmarked for the first phase of the project.