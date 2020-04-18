Memorabilia for life during pandemic

From the time he began making handicrafts nearly two years ago, P.K. Soman, a 66-year-old artisan from Panachiyam near Perumbavoor, has never made anything that resonated as much with the times as his latest creation on COVID-19.

It was the pain of watching incessant reportage on the trail of destruction left by the virus that inspired his craft using coconut shell.

Thus was finished an ensemble of objects, including the virus sprouting red needles, a cop in face mask, a couple of open palms under a sanitiser, folded palms under a tap, stethoscope, and a clothesline dotted with face masks.

“The virus was created as being caged, to convey how deadly it can be if let loose, with the cop spotting a gun which is supposed to prevent its spread. The stethoscope was in honour of the selfless work being done by medical and health workers,” said Soman.

He wants to preserve it as memorabilia of life during the pandemic and has hence chosen not to sell it like his other works. Gifting it to a doctor or a nurse was considered, but it was ruled out for fear that it may not be preserved for long.

Soman now harbours the hope of gifting it to the Health Minister some day, which, he feels, will be a fitting gesture considering her able leadership during the crisis.

“My movements are restricted owing to a leg surgery in the past and hence cannot possibly go and meet her personally,” Soman said.

Originally a mechanic, life turned tragic for the sexagenarian when he met with an accident four years ago, following which he was forced to change the profession. He turned to winding ceiling fans from home but found work scarce.

It was then he developed a passion for handicrafts. And, he soon turned out to be skilled and prolific and has since then being supplying artefacts made of coconut shell to the Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd.

“I am now hopeful of turning this into a livelihood,” said Soman who plans to make more pandemic-related crafts during the ongoing lockdown.