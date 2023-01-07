ADVERTISEMENT

Melee involving MP’s car disrupts traffic in Kalady town

January 07, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Benny Behanan’s car was pushed to the side, and the Kalady police had to arrange another vehicle for the MP to proceed

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic in Kalady town was thrown out of gear for hours around 3 p.m. on Saturday following an altercation between the driver of the car of Benny Behanan, MP, and another motorist.

Locals said it started with the MP’s car overtaking the other car in the town, which regularly witnesses traffic hold-ups. The motorist alleged that Mr. Behanan’s car brushed against his car.

This led to a skirmish between both drivers, leading to a traffic hold-up that made other motorists and local residents angry. In the melee, the key of the MP’s car got damaged, and the vehicle could not be driven away to clear the way, and it further infuriated people.

Later, the car was pushed to the side, and the Kalady police arranged another vehicle for Mr. Behanan to proceed. The police have not registered a case since neither party lodged a complaint.

