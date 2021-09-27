Mehndi, tattoo fest held at Edappally metro station

Close on the heels of a well-received cake fest hosted at six metro stations, over 60 artists participated in a mehndi and tattoo fest organised by Kochi Metro Rail Limited at the Edappally metro station during the weekend (September 24 and 25).

Most commuters were interested in organic mehndi. One of the tattoo artists said the fest helped dispel misconceptions about tattoos.

The fests have helped Kochi metro increase ridership in the past two weeks. Similar events would be hosted to enliven metro stations and make non-metro users familiar with the mode of transport, said a press release.