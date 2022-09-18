Mega trade expo from September 21 to 25 in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

A mega trade expo will be organised jointly by the Cooperative department, Industries department, NORKA, Business Kerala, and Kolancherry Area Pravasi Cooperative Sangh from September 21 to 25 at the Kaloor international stadium.

Minister V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the expo's pavilion at 11 am on September 21. Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar will preside. Former Minister for local self government M.V. Govindan will inaugurate the expo on September 22. P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries will inaugurate an industries meet on September 23.