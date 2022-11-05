Mega exhibition, cultural programmes to be held as part of UC College centenary celebrations

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 05, 2022 19:16 IST

A mega exhibition covering the advancements in various sectors and a global alumni meet will be held as part of the centenary of Union Christian (UC) College, Aluva, from November 7 to 12.

The five-day-long celebrations form part of the year-long programmes initiated on the occasion of the 100 years of the institution, which was set up in 1921. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had inaugurated the centenary celebrations in March 2021.

Tushar Gandhi, writer and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, will inaugurate a global UCian meet on November 12. Some of the participating agencies in the mega exhibition include Indian Space Research Organisation, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kerala Police, Forest Department, Kerala Bamboo Corporation and Moozhikkulam Sala, according to Principal P.I. Punnoose and Manager Fr. Thomas John. The 18 departments in the college will set up stalls as part of the exhibition.

The college has also planned cultural programmes from November 7 to 12. Critic M.K. Sanoo will inaugurate the cultural events conducted by the alumni and Swaralaya. The main programmes include staging of the play Ningalenne Communistaakki by Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC); Chavittunatakam by Kerala Chavittu Nataka Sangham, Gothuruthu; and folk songs by Karinthalakoottam. Various contemporary issues will be discussed at the conclave to be held in connection with the event.

