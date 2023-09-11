HamberMenu
Meetings of St. Mary’s Basilica parish family units will continue, says forum

September 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Meetings of St. Mary’s Basilica parish family units will continue as usual in defiance of an order issued by Antony Poothavelil, rector of the basilica, calling to put on hold family unit meetings until a consensus is arrived at on Mass celebration at the basilica church.

Basilica Parish Family Union leaders Paul D. Panikulam and Baby Eerathara say Fr. Poothavelil’s letter pretends to use authority that does not rest on him. He is trying to force his way into the social life of parishioners and his unjust attempts stand rejected by parishioners, they say.

Father Poothavelil’s letter is dictatorial, arrogant and defiant, the communion of basilica family units says and adds that the meetings of family units will continue as usual.

While all the churches in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are open, only the basilica and Vaduthala Sacred Heart Church remain closed, the statement points out. It also claims that Fr. Poothavelil has no right to prevent the meeting of family units that opened a platform for sharing life’s sorrows and happiness.

