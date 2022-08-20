Meeting extends solidarity to Vizhinjam protestors

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 20, 2022 21:39 IST

A meeting held here on Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protest by fisherfolk against the Adani port project at Vizhinjam urged the government to address concerns raised by coastal communities about the port construction work.

The meeting observed that the Vizhinjam port construction would have a huge impact on the State’s environmental and financial sectors. Despite allocating 350 acres to the company, the returns were minimal as the State would receive just 1% of the profit after 16 years. Even the project report said that the expected employment generation for local communities was only around 550, according to a release issued here.

The speakers at the meeting pointed out that the Vallarpadam Transshipment Container Terminal project was initiated by making tall claims similar to the Vizhinjam project. However, the reality has been different as the project has not delivered the expected results. Those who were displaced for the project had not yet received justice, they said.

Veteran trade union leader Thampan Thomas presided. Social and environmental activists, including M.P. Mathai, K.J. Sohan, and C.R. Neelakandan, spoke.

