Meet to review progress of Thammanam-Pullepady road project

Kochi

17 June 2021 19:33 IST

Public Works Minister takes stock of road, bridge works

A special meeting of stakeholders will be convened this month-end to review the progress of preparatory works to develop the Thammanam-Pullepady road as a four-lane stretch, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The road would be widened by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), while the design wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to submit its project report in a fortnight.

Speaking after a review meeting held here with officials of the Kochi Corporation and other agencies on projects related to the PWD and tourism, he said the city’s development had implications for the entire State. Issues like flooding of the city would be solved through technical improvements in drainage.

On the inordinate delay in acquiring land for the Thripunithura bypass, he said this would be taken up with the National Highways Authority of India (which had included a part of the bypass alignment in its Kochi-Theni greenfield NH). All important overbridge projects would be completed as per schedule. The vacant space below Vyttila flyover would be optimally used to build a public toilet.

Referring to projects to augment infrastructure in tourist locales, he said Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi would be renovated in a time-bound manner. “A toilet complex of international standards will be built in the locality, while the PWD rest house on the beachfront will be renovated. As for the incomplete renovation of the children’s park, the Kochi Corporation and the Tourism Department will jointly take a call on developing the premises,” he said.

Mayor M Anilkumar highlighted problems being encountered in desilting drains.

The meeting also decided to speed up steps to begin the construction of Atlantis overbridge and to develop Marine Drive.

A special meeting will be held with the Kochi Corporation to improve the city’s tourism amenities.

MLAs from the district and officials of RBDCK and NHAI too were present.