Meet to review progress of medical college, CCC projects

A high-level meeting will be held here on Tuesday to discuss the various works related to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and Cochin Cancer Centre.

Minister for Industries, P. Rajeeve, and Minister for Health Veena George will attend. The meeting will discuss the ₹368-crore mother and child specialty block, oxygen storage plant and modernisation of the sewage treatment plant at the medical college.

The progress of work of the Cochin Cancer centre will be reviewed, according to an official release.