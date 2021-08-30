Kochi

Meet to review progress of medical college, CCC projects

A high-level meeting will be held here on Tuesday to discuss the various works related to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and Cochin Cancer Centre.

Minister for Industries, P. Rajeeve, and Minister for Health Veena George will attend. The meeting will discuss the ₹368-crore mother and child specialty block, oxygen storage plant and modernisation of the sewage treatment plant at the medical college.

The progress of work of the Cochin Cancer centre will be reviewed, according to an official release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 10:24:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/meet-to-review-progress-of-medical-college-ccc-projects/article36190708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY