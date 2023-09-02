Meet to discuss Vypeen-Munambam coastal protection work soon

September 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A high-level meeting to discuss the ₹230-crore coastal protection work for the segment between Vypeen and Munbambam is likely to be convened later this month.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said the government’s decision to consider proposals for the troubled coastal area was a big achievement for coastal residents who had constantly faced threat from sea erosion in the past.

He added that the implementation of the coastal protection work would involve deployment of different structures including tetrapods that had been used along a segment of the Chellanam panchayat coast. The implementation of the work and the structures involved will be decided in accordance with the intensity of sea erosion and wind in different segments of the coast now identified for protection work.

Fisheries Minister Antony Raju had said in the Assembly in reply to a submission by Mr. Unnikrishnan that the government was considering a ₹230-crore project based on a plan drawn up after studies by IIT-Madras and the Kerala Coastal Area Development Corporation for protection of the 25-km coastal segment.

A round of discussion on the need for implementing a coastal protection plan was held with stakeholders such as the Goshree Islands Development Authority, Department of Harbour Engineering, Public Works department, and Irrigation and Tourism departments as well as public representatives.