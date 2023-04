April 19, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The department of Fisheries will organise ‘Theerasadas’ to address problems facing coastal communities in Kochi and Vypeen Assembly constituencies here on May 6. Officials had visited around 12,000 households in Kochi and Vypeen to inform beneficiaries of the programme. Nearly 600 complaints were received from the public, according to an official communication.