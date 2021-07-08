Meet the Minister programme from July 15

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will launch a Meet the Minister programme on July 15 to listen to problems facing those running enterprises with the help of the District Industries Centres or those who are planning to launch new enterprises, said a communication here.

The Principal Secretary (Industries), Director of Industries, and officials of Local Self-Governments, Legal Metrology, Mining and Geology, and Fire and Rescue Services departments will be with the Minister during the programme.

The programme will be held in Ernakulam at 10 a.m. on July 15; in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 p.m. on July 16, and in Kottayam at 10 a.m. on July 19. Complaints and suggestions can be sent to meettheminister@gmail.com