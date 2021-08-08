Meet planned to iron out differences over road widening

KOCHI

08 August 2021 01:51 IST

Landowners against revised alignment to widen S.N. Junction-Poothota corridor

Faced with opposition from a section of landowners to the revised alignment to widen the 13.40-km Thripunithura S.N. Junction-Poothotta corridor into a four-lane stretch, a team led by Thripunithura MLA K. Babu is expected to meet representatives of residents’ associations, traders and an action council that was formed, to hear them and iron out practical difficulties in executing the project, on August 13.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) has readied plans to develop the congested corridor into a 22-metre-wide road, for which the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had earmarked ₹450 crore in the second quarter of 2020. It will considerably streamline traffic movement from Kochi to Vaikom and Kottayam.

Earlier this year, the government had approved the acquisition of approximately 12 hectares for the project. As per the alignment, the road ought to have 11-metre width on either side, from the centre of the existing road. The extent of land acquisition will vary between 10 metres and 12 metres in a few places to straighten curves. A section of landowners approached the court, despite the KRFB and other stakeholders trying to convince them of the need to straighten curves, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Simultaneously, the KRFB is readying drawings with survey numbers of land that has to be acquired. The road has to be widened within 24 months of land acquisition getting completed, they added.

Desom-Vallamkadavu road

The KRFB has also taken up a ₹81-crore project to develop the road from Desom junction on NH 66 to Vallamkadavu, through Sreemoolanagaram, into a 12-metre-wide road. The KIIFB has approved the project which will lessen the distance from the national highway to Perumbavoor and help motorists evade traffic snarls at Kalady. The Thiruvairanikulam Temple is located en route.