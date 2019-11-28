Meet on equitable distribution of water held

Drinking water issues in Cheranalloor and Vaduthala areas will be addressed to a certain extent by the end of this month as arrangements will be made to provide water from the Muppathadam treatment plant to Kadamakudy islands. This will spare extra water to be shared among Cheranalloor and Chittoor regions.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of people’s representatives and Kerala Water Authority officials called by T.J. Vinod, MLA, to find a way for equitable distribution of water to all regions in the district.

It was decided that officials and people’s representatives would jointly inspect the Vaduthala pump house to explore the possibility of increasing the pumping time for Cheranalloor. Leakages in the water distribution network will be addressed. Also, contractors will be engaged for annual maintenance. The meeting decided to earmark ₹21 crore under the Re-Build Kerala project to set up a pump house at Kunnumpuram. An overhead tank will also be built at the Vaduthala pump house.

Edappally block panchayat president M.R. Antony, Cheranalloor panchayat president Sony Cheeku, corporation councillors, panchayat members, and KWA officials attended the meeting.