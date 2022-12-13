Meet on enhancing research on campuses

December 13, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A two-day workshop on knowledge translation to be organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on December 16 and 17 will formulate plans to step up the research ecosystem in higher educational institutions in the State.

The focus of the conference is on elevating the research ecosystem in medical, science, and engineering institutions. Samir Kumar Brahmachari, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Salim Yusuf, Distinguished Professor, School of Medical Science, McMaster University, Canada, will lead the conference.

KSHEC Member Secretary Rajan Varughese said the objective of the proposed Centres for Knowledge Translation was to identify mentors to enable young academics to formulate research questions, choose methodologies, and write proposals as part of stepping up research on campuses. The idea was to convert research students into researchers capable of transforming knowledge into uses, services, goods, property, and rights, he added.