Meet on enhancing research on campuses

December 13, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day workshop on knowledge translation to be organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on December 16 and 17 will formulate plans to step up the research ecosystem in higher educational institutions in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The focus of the conference is on elevating the research ecosystem in medical, science, and engineering institutions. Samir Kumar Brahmachari, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Salim Yusuf, Distinguished Professor, School of Medical Science, McMaster University, Canada, will lead the conference.

KSHEC Member Secretary Rajan Varughese said the objective of the proposed Centres for Knowledge Translation was to identify mentors to enable young academics to formulate research questions, choose methodologies, and write proposals as part of stepping up research on campuses. The idea was to convert research students into researchers capable of transforming knowledge into uses, services, goods, property, and rights, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US