Meet on employment programme on Saturday

January 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Thozhilarangathekku programme is being launched to get educated women ready for employment

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting to preview the employment programme ‘Thozhilarangathekku’ under the aegis of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission and the Kudumbashree Mission will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the district planning hall.

Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala will present the keynote paper on the programme at the meeting, which will be attended by heads of local government bodies and secretaries, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

The Kudumbashree Mission had conducted a survey to find out the status of employment of those below 59 years and with education up to Plus Two. The survey, under the aegis of the Knowledge Economy Mission, was conducted with the help of the Kudumbashree Mission, the communication said.

It is estimated that there are 53 lakh job-seekers in the State. Of them, 58% are women. The Thozhilarangathekku programme is being launched to get educated women ready for employment.

