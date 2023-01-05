HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meet on employment programme on Saturday

Thozhilarangathekku programme is being launched to get educated women ready for employment

January 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting to preview the employment programme ‘Thozhilarangathekku’ under the aegis of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission and the Kudumbashree Mission will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the district planning hall.

Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala will present the keynote paper on the programme at the meeting, which will be attended by heads of local government bodies and secretaries, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

The Kudumbashree Mission had conducted a survey to find out the status of employment of those below 59 years and with education up to Plus Two. The survey, under the aegis of the Knowledge Economy Mission, was conducted with the help of the Kudumbashree Mission, the communication said.

It is estimated that there are 53 lakh job-seekers in the State. Of them, 58% are women. The Thozhilarangathekku programme is being launched to get educated women ready for employment.

Related Topics

employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.