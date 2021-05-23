Meet on Chellanam in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

Kochi

23 May 2021 19:10 IST

Issues related to sea erosion and flooding of homes in the coastal village of Chellanam in Ernakulam district will be discussed at a meeting in the State capital on Monday. Minister for Irrigation Roshi Augustine and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will be among those participating in the meet. K.J. Maxy, MLA, said the meeting was being convened in the wake of serious problems being faced by people after heavy rain and swell waves caused by cyclone Tauktae hit the region.

The meeting assumes significance as rains have always brought unbearable sufferings to people in the panchayat. With pre-monsoon rain causing serious problems already, people are worried that the situation may worsen when the monsoon sets in.

“Lives of the coastal residents are under threat. Continuing sea erosion and frequent flooding of homes have rendered life in the village almost impossible,” said T.A. Dalphine of the Pachima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samithi, which is working to protect the coast between Fort Kochi and South Chellanam.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had said on Saturday that he wanted the government to address Chellanam issues in a holistic manner to find a permanent solution to the problem. He said that he would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convey the seriousness of the problem.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council appealed to the government to take appropriate action to ensure the safety of people in the Chellanam panchayat. The council expressed hope that the statement of Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian that the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies would adopt the Chellanam village would come true. It also hoped that the meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday would chalk out a plan to find a lasting solution to issues being faced by people of Chellanam.