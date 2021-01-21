Meet held on Thrikkakara drinking water crisis

KOCHI

21 January 2021 01:15 IST

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty has asked Kerala Water Authority technical member G. Sreekumar to immediately submit a report on the feasibility of using water from the storage facility of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) at Ambalamedu to resolve the drinking water crisis in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

Water storage

According to information made available by P.T. Thomas, MLA, Thrikkakara, a meeting to address the drinking water issue also decided to ask the Ernakulam district administration or the municipality to make available sufficient land for the construction of two water tanks for storage of as much as 50 lakh litres of water.

Pipe laying

Concurrently, discussions would be initiated with the National Highways Authority of India officials on laying pipes along Kundannoor and Vyttila to bring five lakh litres of water from the Muvattupuzha river.

Advertising

Advertising