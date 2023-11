November 26, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - KOCHI

A meet in support of the victims of Israel’s attack on Gaza was held at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Saturday. Health workers and medical-nursing and paramedical students attended the meet, which protested against the death of innocents and health workers in the conflict. They also offered floral tributes in memory of the dead. A documentary on Israel’s attack on Gaza was released on the occasion.