Meet condemns bid to tarnish varsity’s image

‘Syndicate member gave misleading inputs on Sanskrit varsity to the media’

A Syndicate meet of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit held on Wednesday condemned the alleged efforts by P.C. Muraleemadhavan, its member, to tarnish the image of the university in print and electronic media.

The meet said that Prof. Muraleemadhavan had given misleading inputs to the media on the proposal included in the agenda of the Syndicate meet to consider the appointment of librarians with qualifications prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as academic staff. The proposal was originally submitted by the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) to the Minister of Higher Education, according to an official release.

Prof. Muraleemadhavan said it was the second time that such a resolution was passed against him by the Syndicate for opposing the illegal decisions of the varsity. He also wondered how a memorandum given by a teachers’ organisation could be the basis for appointment of non-teaching staff as academic members.