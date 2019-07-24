Medicos oppose NMC Bill

The National Democratic Alliance’s proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill has drawn the ire of medical students, who have termed it “anti-people” and “pro-corporate”.

P.C. Arjun, State convener, Indian Medical Association-Medical Students Network (IMA-MSN), on Wednesday morning began a 24-hour fast outside the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, in protest against the Bill. The IMA-MSN functionaries alleged that private medical college managements would get the power to determine the fee structure in around 50% of medical seats in the country once the Bill would be passed. This would lead to commercialisation of medical education and poor students would not have access to it. Right now, the fee structure of over 85% of medical seats are determined by the government, they pointed out. The proposal to include Unani, Ayurveda, Siddha and Homoeopathy doctors in primary healthcare would dilute the effect of modern medicine, they said.