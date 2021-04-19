Medicos oppose move on COVID facility

KOCHI

19 April 2021 23:01 IST

A short-term measure, say authorities

The House Surgeons’ Association at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, has opposed the alleged move to convert the facility into a COVID-19 hospital.

However, the district administration denied any such move while clarifying that the regular patient services at the medical college hospital would not be affected. “We are taking only two wards for treatment of the COVID-19 patients. It’s a short-term measure in view of the increase in positive cases. The district administration is also upgrading the facilities in other government hospitals to cater to the needs of the patients,” said Harris Rasheed, Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, who held talks with the representatives of the association on Monday.

Sibi Manuel Jose, president of the House Surgeons’ Association, said they had not yet received any official assurance from the authorities, stating that it was a short-term measure.

Advertising

Advertising