Medicine distribution network down in Kochi

With the medicine distribution network getting disrupted, the probability of shortage of medicines is looming large on city residents.

The curbs imposed by the State on movement of private vehicles and the suspension of public transport as part of the social distancing campaign to contain COVID-19 outbreak have worsened the situation. Medical sales and marketing professionals, say distributors, are finding it difficult to reach offices and medical shops as they are often stopped midway and turned back by the police.

“Most of my staffers are not turning up for duty as they are being prevented by the police on the road,” said Baburaj Krishnan, owner of Sankar Pharma at Palarivattom.

“I mostly deal with drugs used for treatment of asthma, cardiac diseases, and diabetes. In the absence of sufficient number of staffers, distribution of medicines has gone haywire,” he added.

Of the 20 staffers employed by Mr. Krishnan, 16 come from Cherthala. Since most of them could not reach office, Mr. Krishnan is doubling up as cashier and salesman and trying to meet supply orders from medical shops.

Four of the staffers who live in the city go to the shop to assist their employer in sorting and packing medicines. If the situation continues, there will be shortage of medicines in the city, warned Mr. Krishnan.

“Though orders for a few medicines were placed with a few distributors,” said P.K. Indukala who runs a medical shop in the city, “they wanted the medicines to be collected from their shop as there were no delivery personnel.”

The commonly used medicines for fever and acidity are fast running out of stock. No one is willing to take the risk of supplying medicines to shops though it has been notified as an essential service, she added.

Sone James, who runs a medical shop at Vyttila, is not able to supply medicines to some of his long-standing clients who buy medicines required for six months at a go.

“It was after much persuasion that some distributors agreed to take my order. In the absence of staffers who are familiar with medicines and their stock, pharma company owners are struggling to meet the demand. The medicine supply chain has been broken, which, if not restored immediately, could lead to a crisis, said Mr. James.