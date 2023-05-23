Medicinal gardens to replace waste dumping spots in Maradu municipality

May 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality has replaced a regular waste dumping spot in Division 27 in Nettoor with a small medicinal garden.

The garden was set up on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day on Monday. Inaugurating the garden, municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said similar medicinal gardens would be set up in various places in Maradu.

“The spot selected for the garden in Division 27 had turned into an area for illegal waste dumping. It was cleaned up with the support of local residents, members of ward-level samithis, and workers at a nearby construction unit,” he said. Various medicinal plants were planted in 20 pots in the initial phase of the project.

The chairman said stringent action would be taken against those involved in illegal dumping of waste as part of the ‘waste-free campaign’ of the government. Elected representatives and members of the public were part of teams keeping a close watch against waste dumping, he said.