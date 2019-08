Four students of Government Medical College, Kalamassery, observed a 12-hour hunger strike on Friday, protesting against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The third year students fasted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while others boycotted classes. The protest was to affirm solidarity with the nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The agitation will continue if the Centre goes ahead with the legislation, the students said.