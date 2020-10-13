Medical oxygen supplied to government hospitals

Joint initiative by BPCL and Prodair Air Products to help govt. fight pandemic

The first truck carrying medical oxygen to government hospitals from Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery was flagged off on Monday by District Collector S. Suhas.

The initiative is jointly taken up by BPCL and Prodair Air Products, said a communication from BPCL here. The Collector hailed the efforts by the companies to help the district administration fight the pandemic.

The oxygen being supplied is 99.7% pure, and the supply will be to the tune of 10 tonnes a week. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam; General Hospital, and PVS COVID-19 Apex Centre will get free medical oxygen supply for two months.

The project is being taken up on the instructions of R. Venugopal, Chief Controller of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, the communication added.