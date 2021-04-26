Medical oxygen production to be ramped up

Kochi

Four new plants to begin functioning in the district

The production of medical oxygen in Ernakulam district will be ramped up to address the spike in need considering the growing number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will increase the production of oxygen from the existing two tonnes to three tonnes a day. Four new plants, sponsored by FACT, will begin functioning in a week — one each at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, Muvattupuzha General Hospital, and Palluruthy Taluk Hospital. The number of oxygen concentrators in the district will also be increased. At present, a total of 150 such concentrators are available.

District Collector S. Suhas took the decision at a meeting held to assess oxygen supply in the district.

