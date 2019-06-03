‘Medical negligence’: post-mortem done on exhumed body of woman

A post-mortem was done on Sunday at Government Medical Hospital, Kalamassery, on the body of Rincy who died on May 12 at Lourdes Hospital here following ‘post surgical complications.

The body, which had been buried, was exhumed on Saturday after relatives alleged medical negligence in her death.

This was done after her husband, a police official attached to the telecommunications wing of the city police, approached the police. The Ernakulam North Police registered an FIR based on his complaint.

The body was buried again at Little Flower Church cemetery at Chendamangalam near North Paravur on Sunday.

Probe handed over

It will take over a fortnight to finalise the post-mortem report.

Following the post-mortem, the investigation charge has been handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Suresh. The police had registered the FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Relatives of Rincy had blamed the ‘ineptitude’ of the woman gynaecologist who treated her and the alleged complications in using a new machine for operative hysteroscopy.

The hospital had stated that she died following post-operative complications, owing to pulmonary edema-induced heart attacks.