Kochi

Medical college to be made COVID-19 treatment centre

All other services, including emergency ones, shifted to other govt. hospitals

Government Medical College, Ernakulam, will be turned into a COVID-19 treatment centre. A decision in this regard was taken by District Collector S. Suhas on Sunday. Accordingly, only the emergency OP division will function at the hospital, besides the dialysis unit.

All other services, including emergency services, will be shifted to other government hospitals in the district. Similarly, all inpatients at the medical college will be shifted to the District General Hospital, Aluva District Hospital, and Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kadavanthra.

Pregnant women and children seeking treatment at the medical college OP should visit the other nearest government hospitals, said a statement issued by the Collector.

