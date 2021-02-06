Medical college teachers join State-wide strike

KOCHI

06 February 2021

Demand for payment of arrears from 2016 on revised salary

Teachers of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, participated in a State-wide hunger strike by government medical college teachers protesting against the non-payment of arrears due to them from 2016 onwards, after the State government revised their salary.

The day-long hunger strike witnessed participation by both the Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and the Co-operative Medical College Teachers’ Association (CMCTA). “We decided to have a relay strike since we did not want to disrupt regular medical services at the hospital. The strike did not affect outpatient services,” said Dr. Unmesh A.K., president, Ernakulam unit, KGMCTA.

Classes, however, have remained suspended since January 29. The teachers had issued a strike notice nearly two weeks ago. On January 29, all medical services save for COVID-19 treatment and emergency services were suspended for three hours, and all classes and have come to a halt since then. “Only internal exams for the final year students will continue,” Dr. Unmesh said.

The government has taken no action so far, he said, and the teachers would go on an indefinite strike from February 9 if the government continued to keep mum. The strike would then hit all medical services, except for COVID-19 and emergency care.

The KGMCTA has 28 teachers while the CMCTA consists of around 70 teachers who were teaching at the institution when it functioned as the Co-operative Medical College before government take-over, Dr. Unmesh said.

Their grouse is that the revised salary should have been applicable from 2016, but a government order issued last year says that revision will only be implemented from 2020 onwards, denying them the arrears.

Medical training had just about resumed after COVID-related disruptions, and the strike would upset academics again, said a statement from the Parent-Teacher Association of the Government Medical College. “The State government should step in to address the issues raised by the teachers, allowing classes to resume. The government must resolve the teachers’ grievances to prevent them from intensifying their strike,” the statement said.