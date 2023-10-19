‘Medical claim cannot be denied even if patient discharged on same day’

October 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered that a medical procedure cannot be excluded from the terms and guidelines of an insurance policy simply because the patient was discharged on the same day due to advanced technology and infrastructure.

The Commission made the observation while dismissing an insurance company’s denial of claim to a policy holder to be based on false grounds amounting to unfair trade practice. The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Johny Milton of Maradu against the Kadavanthra-based Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited.

The complainant had insurance policy with a coverage of ₹1 lakh, including for his parents. In March 2021, the complainant’s mother was diagnosed with myopic choroidal neovascular membrane in her left eye and received treatment at an eye hospital, where she was admitted as an inpatient for day-care treatment.

However, the opposite party rejected the claim saying that the procedure was categorised incorrectly and not covered under the day-care procedure list. The complainant accused the company of fraud, fabrication, and unfair trade practices in rejecting a valid claim application without proper reason. The company on its part asserted that the treatment was not covered under day-care treatment on the grounds that “treatment normally taken on an outpatient basis is not included in the scope of admission.”

The Commission, however, found, the company to have acted ignoring the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), which explicitly included ‘intravitreal injections’, a procedure that should not be excluded in health insurance policies. Furthermore, the Commission also found the company to have allowed a claim for a similar procedure without objection showing that the opposite party’s stand on the issue was inconsistent and their reasons for denial false and motivated by a purposeful denial of a valid claim.

Consequently, the Commission directed the company to reimburse the complainant with ₹27,720 as hospitalisation expenses and another ₹20,000 as compensation for deficiency of service, mental agony, physical hardships, and wrongful rejection of a valid claim resulting in unnecessary delays. Besides, the company was also asked to pay the complainant ₹10,000 towards the cost of proceedings.