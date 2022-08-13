Kochi

Medical bills plunge millions into poverty, says Shashi Tharoor

Knowledge dissemination and constant upskilling are essential in medical specialisations. Equally important is the need for evolving a health care system on public-private partnership (PPP) which addresses the ground realities, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said. He was inaugurating a national conference of experts in coronary imaging and physiology organised by the Imaging and Physiology Council of India here on Saturday. 

From the policy side, there is a need to work to address the challenges of public health care. “Here, 70 to 80% of the health care cost is borne out of pocket. Medical bills alone plunge 40 million people into poverty. About 47% of hospital admissions in rural India and 31% of admissions in urban India are financed by loans and sale of assets. Most people live just one illness away from destitution,” he said.  


