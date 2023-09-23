Medians beneath Kochi metro viaduct to turn pineapple patches

September 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The approximately 200 road medians beneath the Edappally-Vyttila Kochi metro viaduct will come alive with 20,000 pineapple saplings in another 10 days, if everything works according to plan, sources associated with the greening drive have said.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) was earlier considering covering the weed-infested and debris-ridden medians with concrete paver blocks to avoid deterioration of their condition. Another over 200 medians in the corridor were either landscaped or planted with shoe flower and other shrubs during the past years.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said it was necessary to complete the greening drive of the medians with the help of sponsors, or have them covered with paver blocks to prevent them becoming eyesores on arterial roads through which the metro viaduct passed.

Yet another proposal was to erect dividers on the medians to prevent jaywalking, which often caused accidents.

Appreciating the endeavour to plant pineapples, Joint Director of Agriculture Thomas Samuel said the plant was easy to maintain and needed minimal watering. “There are also other durable and disease-resistant plants such as heliconia, bougainvillea, neem, and cyprus, all of which can be tastefully pruned, and can be tried out. Among them, neem has the added advantage of playing its role in helping repel insects such as mosquitoes. Bougainvillea needs frequent pruning, but will curb jaywalking,” he added.

Sponsorship issues

K.C. Alex, managing director of Treescapes India, which had been entrusted by KMRL with the task of greening the medians, said all the medians could have been covered with flowering plants a year ago if shops and others had come forward with sponsorship. “Apart from improving the aesthetics of the corridor with plants, this would have augmented availability of oxygen and also helped cut off headlights of vehicles from the opposite direction.”

Apart from the difficulty in getting sponsors, the drive to plant shoe flower and other plants remained incomplete since unscrupulous people often uprooted or stole plants, while others began dumping concrete and waste on the medians. Watering the plants itself cost ₹2.50 lakh per month. There were also instances of people stealing mesh barricades that were erected to prevent jaywalking and to protect the plants. Yet another problem was that beggars and nomads took over a few dozen medians and resided there. While trees that could be pruned were a good bet, there were constraints such as their roots damaging underground power cables, he added.

