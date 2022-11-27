Media made a villain out of me over Tharoor issue, says Satheesan

November 27, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Congress leaders appear to have buried the hatchet over the role Sashi Tharoor, MP, has reportedly assumed in State politics. They even went on to laud the leadership capabilities of Mr. Tharoor at a conclave organised by the Indian Professional Congress in Kochi on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the media made a villain out of him in the controversies related to Mr. Tharoor.

Mr. Satheesan said he enjoyed a cordial relationship with Mr. Tharoor. The media was speculating over the alleged standoff between him and Mr. Tharoor, he said. Mr. Satheesan said he had a long conversation with Mr. Tharoor when they recently met at Kannur airport and Thiruvananthapuram.

In his inaugural address made through online mode, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran highlighted the role and relevance of professionals in Congress.

Speaking at the conclave, Mr. Tharoor highlighted the issues faced by the State. The State was facing an economic crisis, and it had to borrow money to pay the salary of its employees. The Niti Ayog had reported that one would have to wait up to 240 days to launch a new business venture in the State. The Professional Congress shall take the initiative for conducting studies to address the issues faced by the State, he said.

Dr. S.S. Lal, State president of the Indian Professional Congress, presided over the meeting.

