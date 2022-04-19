Media fellowship

K. Harikrishnan, leader writer, Malayala Manorama, and K.P. Pravita, Senior Staff Reporter, Mathrubhumi, have won media fellowships instituted by the Kerala Media Academy. They get a prize money of the ₹1 lakh each.

Those who have won the fellowship of ₹75,000 each include Jisha Jayan (Deshabhimani), C. Aswathy (24 News), I. Satheesh (Samakalika Malayalam Varika), P.K. Manikantan (Mathrbhumi), P. Subair (Madhyamam), M.C. Nihmath (Madhyamam), N.P. Sajeesh (Chalachitra Academy), V. Sreekumar (Spices Board), according to an official release.