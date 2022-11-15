  1. EPaper
Media essential to ensure rights of citizens, says Sebastian Paul

November 15, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Media has a key role in ensuring the freedom and rights of citizens, Sebastian Paul, former MP, has said.

In his inaugural address at the seminar on ‘Media and Freedom’ organised as part of the 95th annual celebrations of Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad here on Tuesday, Mr. Paul said media was essential to secure and preserve the freedom of citizens.

Recalling that India was placed lower in the democracy and world press freedom index, the social activist said the ideals of democracy could be realised only by ensuring the rights of citizens. Media has the responsibility to ensure that tolerance to criticism and inclusiveness prevailed in society, he said.

