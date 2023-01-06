ADVERTISEMENT

Media carrying out false campaign, say Ernakulam MCH authorities

January 06, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) authorities have alleged that a section of the media is carrying out a false campaign against the institution following the death of a woman at the hospital due to serious respiratory infection on April 3, 2022.

A communication quoting M. Ganesh Mohan, medical superintendent in-charge, said there were reports in the media that the name of a house surgeon was intentionally avoided from the list of doctors who treated the patient. The list was submitted to the inquiry committee probing the case. The name was not included as the house surgeon only had temporary registration and had no direct role in the decision-making process during the course of the treatment.

The patient, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, was admitted on March 31, 2022. Her life could not be saved despite giving expert care, the communication said.

The media reports said the house surgeon’s name was excluded as he had allegedly directed a tube for administering food into the lungs instead of the intestine. Despite giving clarification that the lapse had occurred before the patient was admitted to the MCH, the media carried a false report, the communication said.

The hospital authorities said the MCH was playing a key role in ensuring the best of care to hundreds of patients, and had earned appreciation from various quarters for its work during the pandemic.

