December 15, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

K. Ajith, journalist and coordinator of Kerala Media Academy’s Television Journalism course, died at a private hospital in Kakkanad on Thursday. He was 56. He had served in the Information and Public Relations department, Janayugam daily, and Asianet News. The body was kept at the Kerala Media Academy for people to pay last respects. The body will be cremated at Shanthikavadam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.